3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Why wait to build? Move-In ready 5-year-old 3 BR/2 BA single story on premium corner lot in Vail School District. Must-See Energy Efficient Meritage HM. Fantastic Split Bedroom Great Room FL Plan w/ upgraded ceramic tile, ceiling fans & fixtures. Kitchen features breakfast island, stainless appliances, quartz counters, gas range, built-in microwave & corner pantry. Dining with bay window seating & slider. Professionally landscaped back yard with covered patio & beautiful pavers. Large main bedroom suite with bay window, luxurious double vanity, walk in shower & big walk-in closet. Spacious BR's, Laundry RM & Two-car garage. Walking distance to community pool, park, playground & splash pad. Conveniently close to I-10, DM AFB, Airport, UA Tech Park, Raytheon & Amazon. See Floor Plan-Hurry!

