3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Well kept 2020 built home is ready for you to make it your own! This home features three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Front greets you with a porch that opens up to the foyer and a coat closet that is great for storage! This is an open concept floor plan with a large living room and dining room next to a great entertaining kitchen. Rooms are spacious and there is plenty of space for the entire family.

