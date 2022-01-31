 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Beautifully remodeled home. Readyto move into. 3 Bed 2 Bath with the 4th room making a great office. Remodeled interiorwith plank flooring through out the entire house. Custom paint soft white color. Newkitchen cabinets with granite countertops with new appliance. Aspacious open living room, dining room and kitchen. New fixtures through the home.New vanities and sinks in the bathrooms. This house is ready for you.

