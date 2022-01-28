 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

This ENERGY STAR(r) certified home is in a lovely cul-du-sac, on one of the larger lots in the neighborhood, and is less than 5 years old! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den with custom cherry cabinets in kitchen, double sinks, plus a large shower in owner's suite bathroom and modern styled 8 foot ceilings. You'll find tile throughout the house in all main areas, including the den, and carpet in the bedrooms. All appliances are included (as-is) in this open floorplan home. The backyard was recently updated to include turf, pavers, a gazebo and a fire pit!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News