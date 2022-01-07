 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $310,000

Lovely turn-key home with 2-car garage and an easy-care landscape is the one you're looking for! Enter to discover the captivating interior w/an open floor plan featuring wood-look floors, soothing palette, and abundant natural light. Spotless kitchen offers ample cabinets w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, center island w/a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter space for all your cooking needs. The primary bedroom has plush carpet, pristine bathroom w/dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Delightful backyard w/refined grass landscape has a relaxing covered patio that enjoys the exquisite view of endless blue skies! This property is waiting for you. Make this yours now!

