3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $312,000

Beautiful home with upgrades! Home has a formal dining room and separate living room. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, Gas stove, and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large window for tons of natural light, large ensuite with separate shower, and soaking tub. The backyard has plenty of space to create the perfect outdoor space.

