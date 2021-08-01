Get it Before it's Gone!! Pristine home in desirable Continental Ranch! Sparkling POOL in private, oasis-like back yard! Numerous upgrades, granite kitchen and bath counter tops, Fantastic breakfast bar, eat in kitchen. Solid wood 4'' Plantation Shutters, Solid wood Pella doors with internal blinds, Completely updated ensuite with executive height vanity, dual sinks with granite top and gorgeous walk in shower! Family room features cozy fireplace.Lovely den could be formal dining area or home office. Award-winning schools, 2 community pools, sport fields and courts and bmx/skate park!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000
