3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

JUST WOW!! Location! Location! Location!, Very Nice Home with many new amenities with gorgeous pool, corrals, greenhouse with drip system, Gorgeous Natural Desert Landscaping. New Roof, New Water Heater, Newer HVAC. Plenty of Room for your Toys, Horses, Animals, and yes, you can raise chickens. So much you can do with this property. You have a cabana and a couple of sheds. Very close to Saguaro National Monument, Restaurants, Shopping, and Schools. Such a beautiful drive out Picture Rocks Rd from Wade Rd. You have fabulous sunsets, incredible Mountain and Desert Views. You also have a plug in for your RV, great for your own RV or Company that brings their own RV. Don't miss out on this one of a kind incredible property.

