3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

GORGEOUS NORTHWEST 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, large backyard with stunning mountain views! 1430 sq. ft., split floor plan, large living room for memory making family and friends events! Master bath has dual sinks with separate garden tub & shower with walk in closet! Reverse osmosis system, ceiling fans in each room, updated kitchen and bathroom granite counter tops, surveillance camera system & alarm system with perimeter sensors, soaring ceilings and NO HOA! Title roof, 8x10 storage shed and 3 car garage with insulated garage door. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, I-10 and in the Marana Unified School District. A MUST SEE!

