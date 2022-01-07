 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

1 Acre Custom built home in Picture Rocks 3-bedroom 2 bath turnkey furnished home on 1 acre with awesome views just so peaceful sits in a very cute family neighborhood, Open spacious floor plan, Granite counter tops in kitchen with hickory cabinets with nice lighting, laundry area has a sink, nice garage with lots of storage cabinets (a perfect man cave), Water softener/whole house filter in garage also, 2x6 construction with foam insulation on sides & rafters R24 & 32, 16 seer heat pump. Homes has nice landscaping with decorative block borders that helps with water diversion. Overall, just a beautiful place to call home. Hurry will not last long.....

