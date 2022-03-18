 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Let the night-sensing pathway lights lead the way to the entry of this beautifully-loved home! Beautiful island kitchen with quartz counters and gas range. Upgraded backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets and dishwasher all practically brand-new. Built in 2020, you have the chance to be the second owner and make this house your home! Extended under-stair storage closet has motion lighting for your convenience.Ceiling fans added in primary bedroom and guest bedroom. Pavers in backyard add to the covered patio for more enjoyment on those desert nights. Solar leased through SunRun has an easy payment of $130/month, transferred to the new owners upon closing. ADT Security System can also be activated for new owners. Buyer to verify all facts&figures, including those in MLS

