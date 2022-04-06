3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with Southwestern charm! This historic home features wall niches, brick wood burning fireplace, dual pane windows, wood flooring , and wood framing doors/windows. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinets. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and decorative tile backsplash. Enjoy your private backyard paradise with natural desert plantings and stone fireplace. The water lines have been replaced with Pex and new sewer ABS under the house. Evap is 2 years old. R-2 Zoned!