Charming energy-efficient home is the one you're looking for! Enter to discover the welcoming great room with soothing palette, handsome wood-look floors, abundant natural light, and carpet in all the right places. Cook your favorite meals in this delightful kitchen with a chocolate-stained cabinet w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom features a lavish ensuite and a walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in the spacious backyard with a relaxing covered patio, artificial grass, and plenty of spaces for enjoyment! Make this gem yours. Buyer Must Assume Solar Loan. Book a showing today! Open House Tuesday 4-12 from 11am-1pm
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000
