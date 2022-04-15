 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Charming energy-efficient home is the one you're looking for! Enter to discover the welcoming great room with soothing palette, handsome wood-look floors, abundant natural light, and carpet in all the right places. Cook your favorite meals in this delightful kitchen with a chocolate-stained cabinet w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom features a lavish ensuite and a walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in the spacious backyard with a relaxing covered patio, artificial grass, and plenty of spaces for enjoyment! Make this gem yours. Buyer Must Assume Solar Loan. Book a showing today! Open House Tuesday 4-12 from 11am-1pm

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News