 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Beautiful brand new construction by Doucette Homes in sought after Corazon Del Pueblo Community. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home features high end tile, an open floor plan with large family room and high ceilings. The spacious kitchen has high end quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features large owner's bedroom with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. The easy access to the I-10 as well as the new construction difference make this a property not to be missed! Come take a look today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News