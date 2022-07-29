 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,900

Very charming house built in 2018 by KB Home, property has Solar paneled system leased, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, very spacious master bedroom, Roomy Family Room and entrance lead to FR and Kitchen with plenty of cabinets with an island open concept and split floor plan. 2 car garage, gas water heater. Sale is by an approved and assigned probate. Easy to Show.

