 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $317,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $317,000

Home In Very Popular Rose Hill Subdivision. Large Separate Sunken Living Room. Large Family/Dining Area with tons of natural light. Master bedroom has private ensuite. Large Fenced Yard, 10x20 Covered Patio And Nice Mountain Views.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News