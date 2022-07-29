 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $317,000

Come check out this beautiful home with an open floor plan that is only a couple years old in Cantera neighnorhood!This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an updated backyard with pavers and turf.Seller to contribute $3,000 towards buyer closing costs to help buy down the interest rate.

