3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900

Must see this beautiful and cozy 1400 sf, 3 bed 2 bath home in the sought out Star Valley area. Enjoy cooking in your Large Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range. plenty of cabinet space and a peninsula for extra seating . Dining area just of the kitchen next to family room . Master bathroom has dual sinks, shower/tub combo and large walk in closet with plenty of space for all your needs. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Low maintenance backyard that you can landscape and make your own. This home wont last long. Call LA for appt .

