3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900

BRAND NEW HOME! Become the proud owner of this 3 bed, 2 bath home! This Home Is Complete Wifi Heat Mapping (Engineering), Eero Pro 6 - Mesh Wifi System, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Smart Thermostat, Level Bolt - The Invisible Smart Lock And More. Perfectly flowing open layout features wood-look tile floor, fresh palette, and recessed lighting. Cooking is a delight in this impeccable kitchen boasting wood cabinets, tile backsplash, SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Carpeted main suite enjoys a walk-in closet & a bathroom w/dual sinks. The lovely backyard provides a covered patio w/lots of possibilities to be an Oasis of your dream. Come see this amazing deal!