 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900

BRAND NEW HOME! Become the proud owner of this 3 bed, 2 bath home! This Home Is Complete Wifi Heat Mapping (Engineering), Eero Pro 6 - Mesh Wifi System, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Smart Thermostat, Level Bolt - The Invisible Smart Lock And More. Perfectly flowing open layout features wood-look tile floor, fresh palette, and recessed lighting. Cooking is a delight in this impeccable kitchen boasting wood cabinets, tile backsplash, SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. Carpeted main suite enjoys a walk-in closet & a bathroom w/dual sinks. The lovely backyard provides a covered patio w/lots of possibilities to be an Oasis of your dream. Come see this amazing deal!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

Why are there so few restaurants on Mt. Lemmon? There's plenty of demand for food and activities in our sky island oasis. This article gives some insight into the difficulties small businesses face on the mountain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News