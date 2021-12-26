 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900

Charming Northwest corner lot home in a popular location across the street from Arthur Pack Park / Crooked Tree Golf Course. This roomy home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile flooring throughout, primary suite with dual sinks and patio access, split bedroom layout, backyard with covered patio, numerous ceiling fans, washer / dryer included and a convenient location near shopping & restaurants. The neighborhood of Park Lane comes with a community pool.

