3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Highly desirable luxury 3 bed, 2 bathroom corner unit with no neighbors to one side or rear of the unit. Close proximity to river walk with shopping, restaurants, banks and groceries within walking distance. Gorgeous kitchen comprised of mahogany cabinetry w/granite counters, pantry and all the stainless steel appliances you'll need for home cooking. Interior boasts cozy dining & living areas with handsome tile flooring throughout. Primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Assigned parking (Bay 146) & numerous community amenities such as a resort-style pool and fitness center! Cozy covered and tiled patio is the perfect place to kick back, relax and gaze out onto the riverwalk. Schedule a showing today! Furniture and separate garage unit also available for sale.

