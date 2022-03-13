 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Garage included in this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with views of the Catalina Mountains from all south facing windows. Enjoy bird watching on the balcony while taking in the views of the Catalina Mountains. Kitchen features granite counters with a tile back splash. Master bedroom has walk in closet and large bathroom with walk in tiled oversized shower. This is the largest floor plan with the largest balcony and located at very end of the complex so no traffic. Well-maintained community includes clubhouse, meeting rooms, exercise facilities, pool and spa, ramada and BBQ areas.

