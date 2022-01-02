RARE Lot and Home -Hard to find a lot this size with incredible views and a pool and on a cul de sac in NW Tucson! Huge potential on this charming 3br home located on extra large 0.35 acre elevated cul-de-sac lot with panoramic views of the Western mountains and city lights. Master bathroom and kitchen has been tastefully remodeled just recently! Wood style laminate floors throughout, dual pane windows, new roof in Jan 2021, big storage room off double carport. The covered patio and artificial turf area is perfectly situated to watch sunsets and the pool which is enclosed with safety fence and is ready for parties and outdoor activities. Pool deck has been resurfaced 2 months ago, pool surface re painted. Mature trees are on this premium lot and plenty of room for expansion. There is a big
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
One person was injured in a rollover crash east of Tucson, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10, officials said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
A 44-year-old man who was seen stumbling around before lying down in the roadway was fatally struck by a car Tuesday in Tucson.
- Updated
A 71-year-old man and a 57-year-old who didn't know each other got into a road rage incident, exchanging gun fire southeast of Tucson.
- Updated
The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, a "devastating" blow to the bowl staff and the Tucson community.