3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

RARE Lot and Home -Hard to find a lot this size with incredible views and a pool and on a cul de sac in NW Tucson! Huge potential on this charming 3br home located on extra large 0.35 acre elevated cul-de-sac lot with panoramic views of the Western mountains and city lights. Master bathroom and kitchen has been tastefully remodeled just recently! Wood style laminate floors throughout, dual pane windows, new roof in Jan 2021, big storage room off double carport. The covered patio and artificial turf area is perfectly situated to watch sunsets and the pool which is enclosed with safety fence and is ready for parties and outdoor activities. Pool deck has been resurfaced 2 months ago, pool surface re painted. Mature trees are on this premium lot and plenty of room for expansion. There is a big

