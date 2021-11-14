 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $321,000

Beautiful & impressive turn key contemporary home situated in sought after Continental Reserve! Special features include 9 ft ceilings, large great room with an abundance of natural light, open/bright kitchen featuring an island, cherry wood cabinets, gas range & all appliances, split bdrm plan for added privacy, spacious owner's suite, luxurious garden tub/separate shower & executive height vanity with dual sinks, extended vanity in the 2nd bathroom, ceiling fans, wall of windows in the great room overlooking the showcase garden, beautiful private backyard oasis, double garage + separate 3rd bay perfect for workshop, storage, etc. This Meritage home features R-38 insulation & radiant roof barrier! Situated near schools, an array of outdoor activities & EZ access to I-10!

