3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $324,500

Your dream home! Completely renovated & updated charming 1950's home. This delightful property offers an easy-care desert landscape & gated entryway. Desirable open floor plan w/trending palette, beautiful ceramic tile floors, & an abundance of brand new dual pane windows that allow a ton of natural light. Kitchen features ample white cabinets, quartz counters, sparkling SS appliances, & an island w/breakfast bar. Large dining area perfect for gatherings. Newly added interior laundry room. The main bedroom enjoys patio access, a walk-in closet, & immaculate bathroom w/dual sinks & a dual shower. Guest bedroom features a walk in closet. Large backyard w/ porch, shed & tons of possibilities to be an oasis! A rare to find! Check out the full upgrade list in documents (Approx. $155k spent!)

