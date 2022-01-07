 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

The classic story of Count of Monte Vista is one full of excitment and nobility. To find and own a brand new house in this subdivision is like finding the long lost Spada family fortune. 3 bed with 2 full bath is like living in your very own French Chateau. Submit all offer to Contact@manovarealty.com

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News