Luxury-sized tri-level townhouse in beautiful Pueblo Villas w/ mature landscaping & charming pueblo style architecture. Tri-level floor plan provides versatile use of several rooms to suit your needs. Small 2nd kitchen & lower level living space could be used as ''next-gen'' quarters w/ prvt entry & patio. Two enclosed patios plus atrium provide private outdoor living to main level. Located right across from 1 of 2 pools w/club house for convenience. Home needs updating but seller has maintained home for over 40 yrs. This home is being sold AS-IS. Seller unable to make repairs. CCR's do not permit rentals. Ez-access to I-10, Tucson Mall, Ellie Community Center., Lulu Walker Elem. Marana Health Care. Buyer to verify square footage if of a material importance.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
For Star subscribers: Tucson needs to record 1.98 inches of rain before Sept. 30 to break the wettest monsoon record from 1964.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her …
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey said the Biden administration should butt out of how Arizona regulates its schools.
- Updated
Police say an impaired driver struck a 28-year-old man who had been acting erratically in a Circle K parking lot.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After debuting in Tucson last year, Snooze, known for its breakfast options and cocktails, is opening a new location.
- Updated
A 36-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a road rage incident left twin 5-year-old girls injured Tuesday in midtown Tucson.