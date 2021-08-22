 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Luxury-sized tri-level townhouse in beautiful Pueblo Villas w/ mature landscaping & charming pueblo style architecture. Tri-level floor plan provides versatile use of several rooms to suit your needs. Small 2nd kitchen & lower level living space could be used as ''next-gen'' quarters w/ prvt entry & patio. Two enclosed patios plus atrium provide private outdoor living to main level. Located right across from 1 of 2 pools w/club house for convenience. Home needs updating but seller has maintained home for over 40 yrs. This home is being sold AS-IS. Seller unable to make repairs. CCR's do not permit rentals. Ez-access to I-10, Tucson Mall, Ellie Community Center., Lulu Walker Elem. Marana Health Care. Buyer to verify square footage if of a material importance.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News