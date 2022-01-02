 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Backyard oasis - sparkling pool and spa, extended covered patio with bar, TV, and entertaining areas. Fruit trees, storage, privacy. Charming East side home with flexible floor plan designed for 2 master suites or 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Meticulously maintained and nicely updated. Loads of natural light; wall of windows and sliding door lead to fabulous backyard.

