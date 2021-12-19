 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Perfect quaint home! This 3bed 2bath has tons of natural light and plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen is open, offers an abundance of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. The master has a private ensuite, and closet space. Step into a large backyard with a workshop. Plenty of room to add a private oasis. Very close to shopping centers and restaurants!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News