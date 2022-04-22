3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Beautiful brand new construction by Doucette Homes in sought after Corazon Del Pueblo Community. This 3 bed/2.5 bath home features high end tile, an open floor plan with large family room and high ceilings. The spacious kitchen has high end quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features large owner's bedroom with spacious bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. No neighbors behind! The easy access to the I-10 as well as the new construction difference make this a property not to be missed! Come take a look today!