3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

This Beautifully Updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Single Story with Detached Garage is the Perfect Place to Call Home! New AC, Newer Water Heater, Newer Roof & Updated Windows! Discover a Functional Flowing Layout Showcasing an Additional Family Room, Plantation Shutters, Tile Floors, Recessed Lighting, Updated Fans, & Neutral Palette Throughout. The Immaculate Kitchen Offers Plenty of Wood Cabinets, Built-In Wine Rack, SS Appliances, Gas Range, Breakfast Bar, & Back Patio Access. Primary Bedroom Features a Jack & Jill Bathroom & Well-Sized Closet. Spend Relaxing Evenings in the Spacious Fully-Fenced in Backyard with Over-Sized Covered Patio, Mature Landscaping & Mountain Views! Convenient Location Close to Park Place Mall, DMAFB, Hospitals, Shopping & Restaurants!

