 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Nice and clean, well taken care of 3 bd/2 ba patio home in highly desirable central location. Open/split floorplan with high ceilings, walk-in master closet, covered patio with mountain views. 3 minute walk to community pool for your enjoyment. Close to everything, The Loop, U of A, TMC.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News