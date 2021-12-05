Gorgeous 4.5 Acre Lot in the ever-growing Southwest Tucson. This property is situated on an elevated lot with 360 degree mountain and city views. The home itself is a fixer with framing for a 3 bed 2 bath floor plan. Also on the property are 2 storage spaces that can double as workshops. All utilities are at the lot line. No HOA, so build you dream house, or subdivide and build multiple!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000
