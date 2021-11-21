 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $327,000

Updated home sits perfectly on this large lot complete with side yard, swimming pool, and ramada! Upgraded travertine tile in main areas with luxury vinyl tile planks in the bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen, w/ upgraded granite counters, ample counter/cabinet space and gas range. Formal living area and family room off the kitchen. The backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the sparkling pool with soothing water feature, pavers, covered ramada and large grass area. Come take a view!

