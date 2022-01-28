 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $327,000

Look no further! This 3 bed, 2 bath residence now on the market is for you! Charming curb appeal, easy-care landscape, and 2 car garage! Inside you will find a spacious dining & living area w/tile flooring, modern light fixtures, and neutral palette throughout. The elegant kitchen is comprised of espresso cabinetry w/a pantry, granite counters, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, SS appliances, and an island w/breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and ensuite w/dual sinks. The large backyard, with its covered patio, has tons of potential to become your own private oasis! The good ones never last, hurry and schedule a showing today!

