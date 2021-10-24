 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,000

Contemporary single story home in Northwest Tucson. This outstanding home has been updated with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury wood look plank flooring, 2 tone interior paint, tile shower surrounds, modern electrical/plumbing fixtures and more. A must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News