Beautiful Home lots of upgrades. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops W/ lots of cabinets, & counter space. Lovely courtyard entrance. Large laundry room. Many new windows & doors. High end carpeting through out living spaces, & bedrooms. Wet bar in living room, & gas fireplace for entertaining. Many skylights in the home. Intercom system, & buzzer to allow people in at front security gate. Large main bedroom with walk-in closet, bathrooms have new cabinetry, & granite counter tops double sinks in main bathroom w/ tub & shower. Jack & Jill bath in hall bath. Beautiful huge covered patio. Gas hook up on patio. Open space behind home. New AC & furnace 2021 with purifier, & smart thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,900
