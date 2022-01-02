 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,900

Beautiful Home lots of upgrades. Fully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops W/ lots of cabinets, & counter space. Lovely courtyard entrance. Large laundry room. Many new windows & doors. High end carpeting through out living spaces, & bedrooms. Wet bar in living room, & gas fireplace for entertaining. Many skylights in the home. Intercom system, & buzzer to allow people in at front security gate. Large main bedroom with walk-in closet, bathrooms have new cabinetry, & granite counter tops double sinks in main bathroom w/ tub & shower. Jack & Jill bath in hall bath. Beautiful huge covered patio. Gas hook up on patio. Open space behind home. New AC & furnace 2021 with purifier, & smart thermostat.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News