3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $330,000

This ENERGY STAR(r) certified home is in a lovely neighborhood waiting for you! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den with custom cabinets in kitchen, and way up, 9 foot ceilings in this open floorplan home. Great for entertaining and chill home spaces. Double sinks, plus a large shower in Master suite bathroom. You'll find tile throughout the house in all main areas including Den, and carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, ceiling fans and window coverings are included.