Ready to move into, New Carpet and New Paint just bring your furniture. This modern 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is close to everything Shopping, UofA, Hospitals, I-10 Etc. TEP Energy Star rated home with smart thermostat to keep the utility bills down. Great open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas oven/stove. Large bedrooms that have some big walk in closets. Washer and Dryer included. Outside side yard is completely enclosed with gates on both sides and travertine tile throughout, gas stub for BBQ's and outside entertainment, irrigation system for plants as well. Large Living room and Dining area off of open Kitchen. Half Bath downstairs next to pantry off of kitchen on way out to the 2 car garage. Home is attached to unit to the East 940 Lustrum.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $330,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A manufacturer of walk-in coolers and freezers for commercial kitchens has selected Tucson for its new plant.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A "major brand" is considering a move to downtown Tucson and a well-known TV food show has its eye on the Old Pueblo.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A bench made by UPS workers and two crosses constructed by family members were removed by the city from an area near a walking path.
- Updated
A father and son were arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman who was found near railroad tracks on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
The body was found near a Target store Monday morning.
- Updated
A woman was found shot early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood south of Reid Park.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After 33 years, Mostly Books is the second-largest independent bookstore in Tucson with an inventory of 100,000 books.
- Updated
Tariffs and COVID-19 were cited as factors in the decision to close a pecan processing plant in Sahuarita, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
- Updated
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.