3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Your dream home is finally here! This gorgeous 2-story residence nestled on a cul-de-sac lot offers a 2 car extended garage w/ elongated driveway & easy-care landscape! Be welcomed by a dining & living area w/abundant natural light, neutral palette, & tile flooring. The kitchen is fully equipped w/recessed lighting, ample wood cabinetry, granite counters, gas stove, & breakfast bar. Continue upstairs to discover a cozy loft, ideal for an office or reading nook. The primary bedroom offers plush carpet, a walk-in closet, & ensuite w/dual sinks. Great-sized backyard w/ professional paver patio & artificial turf offers an ideal space for fun gatherings!

