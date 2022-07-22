3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Like new 3 bed, 2 bath property is now on the market! Great curb appeal with easy-care landscape, trees, & a 2-car garage with an extended driveway. Immaculate interior with fresh neutral palette, tall ceilings, tile & soft carpet flooring, & recessed lighting throughout. Bright & spacious great room features sliding glass doors merging the indoor & outdoor living providing comfort & accessibility. Spotless kitchen showcases wood cabinets, SS appliances, a pantry, & an island w/a breakfast bar. The practical den is perfect for an office!Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet & a pristine ensuite w/dual sinks. You'll love hosting fun gatherings in the vast backyard with a covered patio & mountain views! Schedule your showing today, this listing will not last!