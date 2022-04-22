3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Stop-By and View this Beautifully Maintained South-Central Home with All the Essentials Upon parking you're met by a smart looking tan two-story home with easy-to-maintain desert landscaping in the front yard. Walking into the home you enter a large living room with white walls and neutral carpeting that is spacious enough for a large, oversized sectional and full television unit. The open concept first floor immediately leads into the kitchen with white walls and off-white square tile flooring. A double basin stainless steel sink and three seat breakfast bar is attached to the center island. Cabinets have dark wood shaker doors with contemporary silver hardware. The dining room is right off of the kitchen with vertical sliding windows allowing natural light.