3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,000

Brand New Construction! Move in Ready! Beautiful home Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large covered front porch Perfect Floor Plan with the right amount of details. Very spacious and open kitchen with granite countertops, a large undermount kitchen sink , recessed lighting , and great color scheme throughout. Just off the kitchen, the large living and dining room provide plenty of space for the entire family to spread out comfortably. The split owner's suite and one of the additional bedrooms both include a spacious walk-in closet. Complete with a two-car garage and front yard landscaping, and the rear yard is ready for your move in touches. Transferrable warranty, Low HOA, and this amazing place is ready for the New Owner

