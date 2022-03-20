Charming 3BD/2BA remodeled home in the desirable Linda Vista Estates. Impeccably maintained and upgraded home with newer interior & exterior paint. Living space is full of natural light with high ceilings, and gorgeous stained concrete flooring. Spacious living room, separate dining area with cove ceilings & additional family room off the kitchen. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, pantry & breakfast bar. Private master suite with double door entry, 2 closets with built-in storage and lavishly tiled bath with garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite. Seller has replaced the carpet, window treatments, toilets, light fixtures, faucets, kitchen appliances, medicine cabinets, interior doors, thermostat, hot water recirculation pump,
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities say a Tucson woman embezzled more than $5 million from two local companies and a Mexico-based HOA — funds that were gambled away.
- Updated
A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife who were fatally struck while riding their bikes in Tucson.
- Updated
Arizona Wildcats fans detail the delays getting into Viejas Arena Friday afternoon and Dalen Terry calls seeing his jersey for sale a 'dream come true'.
- Updated
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
- Updated
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
- Updated
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
- Updated
After four cases of potential rabies exposure this month, the Pima County Health Department is advising the public to be cautious around wildlife.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.
- Updated
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence