 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,900

This new 3 bed, 2 bath home was built in 2020! That means you will take over the 10 year builder structural warranty. Located on Tucson's Southeast side, you'll have no problem navigating to all of Tucson's major attractions. The split floor plan is great for families and guests, plus the open floor plan will make your next social gathering plenty of fun as you cook and serve on the quartz counter kitchen island. All the shade from the mature trees in the backyard will be your hangout for a relaxing drink at the end of the day or for a weekend barbecue. Lower your electric bills with our solar panels! New construction affordability doesn't come along every day, don't miss your chance to own this 2020 constructed gem.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News