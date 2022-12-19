Impeccably maintained charming mid-century home with beamed ceilings & hardwood floors, situated on over a quarter acre lot. Wonderful street that oozes with pride of ownership featuring a neighborhood park. Split bedroom plan, family room featuring a wall of windows to a gorgeous yard, charming kitchen, bathroom with vessel sink & new Lennox HVAC in 2021. 2 bedrooms have exterior doors. Great corner windows. Home has been in the same family since 1948! 1st time ever on market! This home was built by the seller and his father, who was a master carpenter.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli had sued trying to have Democrat Katie Hobbs' win over Republican Kari Lake overturned.
Sheriff Mark Lamb's son and his one-year-old daughter were identified as victims of a deadly crash in Gilbert. The mother of the child was in critical condition Saturday, officials said.
In the U.S. Senate, the short-term consequences of Kyrsten Sinema’s showy decision to leave the Democratic Party are much smaller than they might first appear. The real repercussions won’t be felt for two years — in her state and in her former party.
Freeze watch in place until Wednesday morning.
What's going on in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, Winterhaven and other holiday shows, sampling sparkling wines, "The Office" trivia, Las Posadas, late-night rollerskating, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
Oracle Road was closed in both directions for hours due to a crash near East Pusch View Lane.
News and notes from No. 9 Arizona's gritty win over No. 6 Tennessee.
The University of Arizona wants to be accredited by the same agency that oversees University of Arizona Global Campus, the online college the UA wants to fully integrate by next year.
For Star subscribers: Demand for rentals in the Tucson market is fueling conversion of buildings into dwelling units.
Oh My Chicken is a new restaurant bringing Korean fried chicken to Tucson. This Park Place Mall vendor, run by the Choi family, uses ingredients and recipes owner Myungjin brought with him from Korea.