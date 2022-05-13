3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

1 Acre Horse Property with no HOA Hurry come look at this custom-built home, 3-bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage, Open spacious floor plan, Country kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hand-crafted island, concrete floors. This is a turnkey home on 1 acre with awesome views just so peaceful sits in a very cute family neighborhood, county living at its best, overall, a perfect place to call home