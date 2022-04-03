3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Stunning and Majestic Mountain Views right from your backyard! This meticulously maintained home sits on a cul-de-sac with backyard privacy in the desirable North Ranch Community! The home boasts of plenty of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, spacious eat-in-kitchen with plenty of cabinets, crown molding & GE appliances. Formal living room has a cozy gas fireplace, large bedrooms and plenty of storage. Relax in the serene backyard with lush vegetation and an enclosed garden. Custom walkways and a custom deck seating to enjoy the mountain views! Includes a 1 year Home Warranty. Walking distance to the neighborhood community pools, playgrounds, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts.