Come and see this beautiful, move in ready, home. It will not last long. Here is your opportunity to own a new home, without the wait. School, work, shopping, play and I-10 only mins away-it's truly convenient to just about anywhere in town. This 2yr, 3bed/2ba with high ceilings has plenty of space for your family and it is perfect to host. Take advantage of the huge backyard and newly added pavers for any possible entertainment and toys. Your search is over, welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000
