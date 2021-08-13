Immaculate home, built in 2018, on one of the best lots in the attractive community of Hardy Preserve. Private backyard with enough room for a pool, backs to natural open space with views of the sunset, desert, and majestic saguaros. Concrete paver driveway, custom 8' screen door, covered patio w/gas for BBQ, and view fencing. Open floor plan with a great room concept. Kitchen w/gas range, under cabinet lighting and pantry closet. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 5-pc bath. Additional amenities include; Plantation shutters, 9' ceilings with fans and all appliances. Ideal location; Close to shopping, dining, I-10 as well as Arthur Pack Regional Park, Crooked Tree Golf Course, and the trail system at Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary for hikers, runners, and mountain bike riders.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000
